Arrest warrant issued for 4 media personalities

By Oumie Mendy

The CEO of Kerr Fatou media and three other online media personalities, have been issued a bench warrant for allegedly revealing proceedings at the children’s court in Brikama.

Fatou Touray of Kerr Fatou, Fatoumatta Rahman Coker of Elite Media, Fatoumatta Drammeh (Tima La Waato), Fatou Jarai Susso (Mprez Jaa) and Neneh J. Thompson, also known as Nahima Jawneh, are accused of publishing the name of the child on their various media platforms.

Nahima is the ex-wife of the complainant.

Madam Touray has however been granted bail in the sum of D200, 000 while Fatoumatta Drammeh, who reportedly walked to the courts, was granted bail in the sum of D100,000.

The charge attracts a punishment of three years imprisonment and a fine of D500,000, if found guilty.

The complaint was brought against them by one Sam Phatey, believed to be the father of the said child.

Reacting to the charge, Fatou Touray, yesterday issued the following statement: “On Monday, the 25th of July, 2022, I was served with a bench warrant. I was not previously aware of any complaint against me professionally or personally. However, I later discovered that this resulted from a Private Criminal Prosecution instituted against the person of 4 other women and me by one Samsudeen Phatey through his Attorney, Mariama Cham.

I answered the call of the warrant at Brikama Magistrates Court and was granted bail. I have fulfilled the conditions of the bail.

The allegation against me is that I used derogatory language against the proceedings of the Brikama Children’s Court in several publications. I vehemently deny the claims and have engaged legal counsel to defend myself. I will also seek compensation and damages against Mr. Phatey in due course……. However, since the matter is in court, we will abide by the rules of the trial process and refrain from making any comments”.

The Standard understands that the trial will commence Monday, 1st August.

Fatou Touray is represented by MW Jallow of AB & Co while Fatoumatta Drammeh is represented by Counsel SC Jatta.