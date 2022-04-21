- Advertisement -

The Standard has been reliably informed that the National Audit Office (NAO) has been mobilised into the widening enquiry into allegations of corruption at the Gambia Ports Authority.

A highly placed source at the ports said last Monday NAO deployed staff to intensify investigations into corruption allegations involving the Rating Unit of the GPA.

The involvement of NAO was reportedly informed by the need to allow the police to build a cornerstone for possible prosecution of the case. “The police asked us for original documents and that we should provide the audit and then give them the results. So, we decided to call the NAO,” our source revealed.

Our source further revealed that a three-member panel comprising GPA Corporate Service Manager Dawda Colley, Junior Pilot-At-Harbour Bambo Colley and Senior Audit Manager Ida Combeh Manneh was set up to complete a report by 16 March which they did. “The estimated amount said to have fallen short of our revenue was about D25M as opposed to the D400M reported,” the source disclosed.

Our source said the time was too short to do a thorough investigation for the whole period from 2020 to 2021.

“So we decided to forward the matter to the police and the people that were alleged to be involved were interdicted,” our source said.