￼Auditor General says there is lack of transparency in gov’t institutions

By Omar Bah

The Auditor General, Karamba Touray has expressed concern over the general lack of accountability in government sectors.

Addressing the stakeholders at the launching of the NAO special audit report on the government’s Covid-19 response Phase 1 (procurement and distribution of food and medical items), Mr Touray said: “There is a general lack of accountability in almost all sectors. That is the major problem. Most of the time there is a lack of action.”

The report launched on Thursday revealed millions of dalasis were expended by the government in its Covid-19 response without following due process. According to the report, total payments amounting to D63,775,000 were made for which the authorities could not produce GPPA approvals or payment vouchers.

“It is important to state that the NAO submit all its report to the National Assembly and the IGP who should act on the recommendations and the executive could also instruct the IGP and the Attorney General to act on these recommendations,” he said.

AG Touray said his office will continue to explore ways to make its audit reports much more understandable with the hope that much impact will be gained and those charged with the management of public resources will ensure due processes are always followed in all situations.

“Also, as we welcome the newly sworn in National Assembly Members, we hope to continue our engagements and discussion in the NA to address the impending challenges of late discussions of the audit reports and lack of follow-ups on the implementation of the audit recommendations by the auditees.”

He informed the stakeholders that the second phase of the report will be submitted to the National Assembly and published on the NAO website very soon.

“Once made public, we hope there will be increased access to the report as well as further discussions by all concerned stakeholders. The NAO will be happy to join and participate in activities organized by stakeholders around the reports ranging from radio programs, interviews and or attend forums and seminars,” he noted.