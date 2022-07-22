26.2 C
Gambia News

Bail for 2 men arrested over Baby Muhammed’s death

By Oumie Mendy

Police have confirmed granting a strict bail to Cherno Mbye and Kibily Dambelly, who were arrested over the death of Baby Muhammed, the child at the center of Bob Keita’s rape trial.
The two were arrested after the police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Muhammed’s death. Baby Muhammed was allegedly locked in a hot car for four hours.
Police said the two individuals were arrested for their alleged role or involvement in the incident leading to the death of the child.

