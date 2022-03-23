￼Bakoteh man kills himself days after he was robbed

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A 40-year-old man from Bakoteh, Hagie Sillah, yesterday reportedly killed himself, the police spokesperson Lamin Njie has confirmed to The Standard.

“We can confirm receiving a reported case of suicide at Bakoteh. Victim is identified as Hagie Sillah, a 40-year-old male. Police investigators have visited the scene and the body has been evacuated to Serekunda General Hospital for further examination. Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is currently underway,” PRO Njie said.

According to family sources, Mr Sillah, a native of Sabi, URR was found dead in his Bakoteh residence by his wives.