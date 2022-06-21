Bakoteh murder trial continues with testimony of police officer

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

Lamin Cessay, a police officer who testified in the murder trial involving six men, has told the Kanifing court that the 1st accused, Alpha Jallow stabbed Alagie Bojang in the neck.

Alpha Jallow, John Dallia, Solomon Mendy, Yahya Mboge, Baboucarr Jah, and Gbril Mboge are accused killing Alagie Bojang by stabbing and beating him during a fight at Bakoteh Housing Estate.

Testifying before Justice Osei Tutu, Officer Cessay confirmed that he was part of the investigation panel. He told the court that he has been in the police for 13 years now.

Mr. Cessay said after their investigations, the panel compiled a report.

He said during the investigations, both the accused persons and eyewitnesses confirmed to them that Alpha Jallow killed Alagie.

“According to our investigations, Alagie and Alpha got into a fight. Alagie then wrestled him on the ground and Alpha’s friends came with stones and sticks hitting Alagie on the back. Because of the pain, Alagie got up and that’s when he was stabbed on the neck.”

He said: “It revealed to the investigators that at the time the incident happened, Alagie was saying it was Alpha who stabbed him.”

He added that Alagie moved into a nearby compound where he fell and a family member, who was in the compound rushed him to the Serrekunda hospital where he was pronounced dead.

However during cross-examination, defense counsel B Secka told the witness that Alagie left the scene with no scar, putting it to him that his version is inaccurate, confusing and he has no knowledge about the event. “Whatever I said is the truth,” the witness responded.

The matter is adjourned to Wednesday for the last witness to testify.