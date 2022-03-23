Banjul to host 8th African Islamic finance summit

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The 8th African Islamic Finance Summit (AIFS) opens at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center this morning. Today’s opening ceremony will be followed by a two- day post event workshop that will be held on Thursday and Friday at the same place.

The purpose of this event, according to the organisers, is to explore the untapped African financial market for socio-economic benefits of the region. The summit will also provide a platform to African think-tank to discuss innovative financial inclusion strategies for more development in Africa. Ministers Mambury Njie of finance, Seedy Keita of trade, Fafa Sanyang of petroleum and Buah Saidy, the governor of the central bank will serve as guests of the summit.

The summit will be held in collaboration with ministry of trade, Central Bank of the Gambia and supported by Heeno International, Microinsurance Network Africa, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, London School of Modern Studies, Centre of Islamic Finance, Compliance and Advice, The Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, The Gambia Bankers Association and Insurance Association of the Gambia while the academia partners for this event are West Africa Insurance Institute and The Institute of Bankers. Delegates to the summit will come from 10 countries.