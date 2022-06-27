28.2 C
Gambia News

Banjul woman arraigned for assaulting 2 women

By Binta A Bah

Ya Awa Joof of Hagan Street in Banjul has appeared before the magistrates’ court for causing actual bodily harm to two women.
She is facing two charges of assault causing bodily harm against Mbogeh Jack and Binta Cham.
She is accused of hitting Mbogeh with a hot cover of a cooking pot causing her injuries. She is further accused of hitting the head of Binta on a tap, causing injuries on her forehead.
According to prosecutors, this happened last May. She pleaded not guilty.
Meanwhile, she has been granted bail by Magistrate Thomasi who ordered both parties to maintain peace throughout the trial.

