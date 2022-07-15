28.2 C
Barrow disappointed with road projects, calls emergency meeting

President Barrow has expressed disappointment with the progress of work at some of the road projects. The president also called for an emergency meeting this afternoon of all stakeholders to discuss the problem.

“We are happy with the airport and the main highway projects but I am disappointed with Lots 1 and 2, (the 50 kilometres roads). I don’t want the delay to affect the hosting of the OIC summit,” the president told journalists accompanying his impromptu tour of the projects. The president however said he is convinced that the Gambia will still host the OIC summit because there is political will.

