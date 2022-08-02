Barrow to launch $123M projects to solve flooding in GBA

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

President Adama Barrow has revealed plans to launch $80 million and $43 million projects to solve flooding within the Greater Banjul Area.

President Barrow made these remarks during a tour to flood-affected areas within the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region.

The heavy downpours over the weekend have left many families homeless, destroyed properties and livelihoods of people across the country.

The Mayor of Kanifing, Talib Bensouda who accompanied the president in visiting the affected victims of the floods in his region, said 225,000 residents of the Municipality live in flood-prone areas.

“I advised the president that the only sustainable solution is to embark on a long-term relocation plan for people living in flood plains and swamp lands,” he later wrote on Facebook.