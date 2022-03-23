￼Barrow urges unselected NPP aspirants to withdraw nominations

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Adama Barrow has urged all unsuccessful NPP aspirants who turned to become independent candidates to withdraw their nominations from the IEC and return to the party [NPP] which he claimed is going to win even the 2026 election.

The president’s call came after it emerged that many people dropped from NPP selection process have filed nominations to be become independent candidates.

Speaking in Baddibu in his current tour, Barrow said those aspirants who walked away from the NPP to stand independent are interested in fame, wealth and position.

He reminded those who contested for NPP sponsorship that only one will ever get elected and what is expected of a true party supporter is to support the winner just as they would expect to be supported if they are the winner.

“Therefore, I call on all those whose applications were unsuccessful in the NPP and broke away to be independents, to withdraw their nominations and come back to the NPP,” President Barrow said.