Gambia News

Batchilly asks gov’t to question Banjul roads contractor over flooding

By Omar Bah

Musa Ousainu Yalli Batchilly, leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party, has called on the government to institute legal charges against the contractor who constructed the Banjul roads for economic crimes.

The much talked about Banjul project cost little over D1.8 billion (US$36.5 million). Its construction work was pre-financed by Gai Enterprise within a five-year period.

The project covers the drainage and sewage systems and 37km roads network. Beautifying the city with green-ups was also part of the project. However, the capital was among the most affected areas by the flash floods during Saturday’s downpour with many roads and homes going under water.

“What happened in Banjul on Sunday is totally unacceptable and the government should man up and do the needful now,” Batchilly told The Standard. He urged the president to immediately summon the contractor to a meeting and site visit to the roads to gauge the quality of the roads. “If they found the roads to be lacking quality the contractor should answer questions,” he said. 

