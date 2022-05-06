BRIKAMA ALKALO DEMBO SANTANG BOJANG DIES

- Advertisement -

The alkalo of Brikama, Alhaji Dembo Santang Bojang, has passed away yesterday aged 89.

Alkalo Bojang died at the Africmed Clinic in Brusubi after a brief illness.

Born to Kakai Barabally Bojang in 1933, Alhaji Dembo Santang Bojang attended Armitage High School and St Augustine’s. He briefly worked at the then Cooperative Union before joining the Gambia police as a cadet officer. He served as Officer Commanding of many divisions across the country.

Alhaji Dembo Santang Bojang also served as OC of the Criminal Investigation Department and the director of the Gambia Immigration Department.

He was commissioner of police and after the amalgamation of the police and the gendarmerie, he became deputy Inspector General of Police.

Following the death of his uncle Yankuba Bojang in the US, he resigned, contested and won the Brikama chieftaincy elections in April 1993. He was also a member of the National Consultative Committee set up to consult the people about the transitional programme of the Junta, which seized power in 1994.

He continued his chieftaincy up to 2010 when he was removed by former president Yahya Jammeh for undisclosed reasons.

He also served as adviser to the Gambia Police Force.

He was appointed alkalo by the Council of Elders in Brikama and the government in 2020.

Alhaji Dembo Santang Bojang will be laid to rest today after the Friday prayers at the Brikama Central Cemetery.

He is survived by four wives, many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.