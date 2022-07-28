CA suspends spokesperson Nenneh Freda Gomez

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Citizens’ Alliance has suspended its spokesperson Nenneh Freda Gomez over the executive’s group chat message she purportedly leaked.

Madam Gomez’s suspension came days after the party national president Dominic Mendy announced his resignation.

In a letter announcing Nenneh’s suspension, the CA said: “Nenneh Freda Gomez is suspended from the CNEC for the remainder of the current Congress which ends November 30, 2022, as outlined in Article 21, section 2, sub section 2.2 of the constitution which states.”

The statement added that the suspension followed a thorough investigation by its Accountability Committee, which it said found Ms. Gomez in “breach” of its Constitution. The leaked message in question is the comment by one of the party’s executive members against Kerr Fatou, which the media rebutted.

In a virtual meeting on Sunday, the CA confirmed constituting a panel to investigate circumstances surrounding the leaking of the message saying, “all members have cooperated to send details, except one”.

However, the statement recognised the suspended spokesperson’s right to appeal against her suspension.

“We informed the party membership, the public, and the media houses that Mr. Modou Mboob is now the acting spokesperson of the Citizens’ Alliance Party and all media requests and correspondence should be addressed to him, henceforth,” the party said.

The Standard contacted Gomez, who replied: “I have received the said letter of suspension as we speak but I didn’t have the chance to read it because I have been super engaged.”