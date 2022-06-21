Caliph Mahi Nyass ends 3-day visit to Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Saderr Cham

Sheikh Muhammadul Mahi Ebrahim Nyass, the Caliph of Madina Baye in Kaolack, has drawn a curtain on his three-day visit to The Gambia.

The Sheikh had a brief courtesy call on President Barrow at State House in Banjul, where the Gambian leader praised him for his role in restoring peace in Sudan.



He said this is the role of Muslim leaders and others should follow his footsteps.

President Barrow also talked about the relationship between The Gambia and Senegal.

Sheikh Mahi said it is the responsibility of the heads of state to make sure peace prevails, saying they [the Muslim leaders] are just there to guide and advise.

The meeting was chaired by Baye Sainey Secka, PRO of Jamaiyatul Ansarudeen.

The delegation was led to State House by the president of Ansarudeen, Imam Muntaha Faye.

Sheikh Mahi immediately went to Nema Nasir where the Friday prayer was held and met thousands of people waiting to welcome him. A Christian woman converted to Islam afterwards and was named after Saidatuna Mariam.

The son of Muhammad Nasir delivered a speech and congratulated Caliph Nyass on his wonderful job in Sudan.

The Caliph thanked him and talked about the hardwork and sacrifices his father made to acquire knowledge and spread Islam.

The Caliph urged the talibehs to respect their parents and follow the good foundation they laid for them and follow the teachings of Baye Nyass.

He thanked youth minister Bakary Badjie for his presence and humbleness.

In the evening at the McCarthy Square, thousands of Muslims gathered for the Hadaratul Jummah.

The Caliph delivered a speech thanking the president and harped on peace and stability.

Sheikh Mahi also met Banjul Muslim elders and talibehs at Keur Baye in Lamin.

He returned to Senegal on Sunday.