22.9 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 28, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Candidate dies 14 days before election

7
- Advertisement -

The Gambia For All party candidate contesting the Kiang West seat in the upcoming National Assembly elections, has died exactly a fortnight before the poll.

Lamin Njie from Kiang Jiffarong died on Friday 25th March at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul after a short illness.

Following his death, the party issued a statement extending condolences to the Njie family at Jiffarong, the party’s supporters in Kiang West and Gambian nation.

- Advertisement -

“This sad news is extended to the entire party membership, supporters, sympathizers and well-wishers in The Gambia and abroad. May Allah grant him a high abode in paradise,” GFA stated.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVictims deny consenting to release of Junglers
Next article￼Pa Njie ‘Girigara’ rebuts Darboe, tells him to shut up or…
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

IEC, AG TELL COURT TO DISMISS SABALLY’S APPEAL

By Binta A Bah The Independent Electoral Commission and the Attorney General's Chambers have asked the high court in Banjul to dismiss the demands made...

￼Pa Njie ‘Girigara’ rebuts Darboe, tells him to shut up or…

Candidate dies 14 days before election

Victims deny consenting to release of Junglers

￼Gambia says it ‘will always stand with China’

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions