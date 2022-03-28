Candidate dies 14 days before election

- Advertisement -

The Gambia For All party candidate contesting the Kiang West seat in the upcoming National Assembly elections, has died exactly a fortnight before the poll.

Lamin Njie from Kiang Jiffarong died on Friday 25th March at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul after a short illness.

Following his death, the party issued a statement extending condolences to the Njie family at Jiffarong, the party’s supporters in Kiang West and Gambian nation.

“This sad news is extended to the entire party membership, supporters, sympathizers and well-wishers in The Gambia and abroad. May Allah grant him a high abode in paradise,” GFA stated.