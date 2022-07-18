CA’s national president Dominic Mendy resigns

- Advertisement -

Dominic Mendy has resigned as the national president of the Citizens’ Alliance party.

In a statement on Saturday, CA said ‘difference in judgement and perception’ triggered Mr Mendy’s resignation.

“The difference in judgment and perception that led to Mr Mendy’s decision to resign is regrettable and we wish there was an occasion to come to an alternative agreement,” the statement said.

Mr Mendy was instrumental in the formation of Citizens’ Alliance in 2019 when he served as interim national leader before stepping aside for Dr Ismaila Ceesay.

He then served in the role of national president.

CA in announcing his departure however warned: “The CA National Executive would like to unequivocally assure its members and the public that the party remains united and true to its core values and to building a Gambia where the people live in dignity and national pride.”

Mr Mendy said the party deviated from its values and there was no honesty to its members.