￼Charity complains illegal use of logo to lobby for funds

The Nurses Bantaba Charitable Foundation, a group of professional nurses living in The Gambia and abroad, has issued a strong warning to a group of people organising fundraisings presenting themselves as members of the foundation and using its logo. In a statement shared with The Standard, the foundation said the group of people allegedly led by its former members have recently organised several programmes under the name of the foundation.

“The executive body under the leadership of Banna Kujabi hereby denounce the illegal usage of the name and logo of the foundation and by extension informs the public that Nurses Bantaba disassociates itself from the said events. We urge the organisers of the events to immediately desist from such an act of misrepresentation. All we are asking is for them to stop using our logo and name. Period,” the statement signed by its president, said.

According to the statement, the foundation, registered with the AG Chambers, aims to complement government’s efforts in improving the country’s health sector through the provision of medical aid to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital and other health facilities.