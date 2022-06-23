Chinese Chargé d’affaires applauds media role in cementing ties with Banjul

- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

The Chargé d’affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Banjul, Mr Zhou Ningyu has said since the re-establishment of relations between China and The Gambia in 2016, tremendous tangible achievements have been made to the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

Speaking at the Embassy complex in Bijilo during a brief meeting with and presentation to The Standard, Mr Zhou informed the paper’s editor Lamin Cham that the Gambian media has played a key role in strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

“The media have made Chinese policies and viewpoints known both locally and internationally and have adequately covered every twist of the development of the cordial relations and assistance between the two countries. This important role of the media has been recognised by the outgoing ambassador Ma Jianchun, whose contribution to the relationship has been recognised by the Gambian people and government,” Mr Zhou said.

He cited the infrastructural development projects, such as the international conference center, the URR roads and bridges, assistance to the health and agriculture sectors as an indication of the fruitful partnership between the two countries.

He said a new ambassador would soon be named for The Gambia and assured that the spirit of the good relations will be continued.

In reply, Mr Cham agreed with the Chinese diplomat that relations between the two countries could not be at a better time.

”China and The Gambia have longstanding relations with tangible evidence of great benefits to the people of The Gambia, who are always grateful for the mutual partnership between the two countries,” he said.

He assured Mr Zhou that the media will continue to highlight the positive developments of the relationship and China’s stance and view point on global matters.

He thanked the Chinese Embassy for the assistance of a computer and other accessories.