Court awards D200, 000 to Nenneh Freda & co

By Awa Macalo

A high court judge has awarded Nenneh Freda Gomez and her colleague D200, 000 after ruling that their arrest in November 2021 was unlawful and their right has been violated.

Nenneh Freda, the spokesperson of Citizens’ Alliance and the country director of Global Homes of Medical Missions, was arrested and charged by the police as row deepened over the offices of the former police anti-crime unit in Bijilo.

Nenneh was arrested alongside two staff of the Global Homes of Medical Missions. Police had said they were arrested for ‘trespassing into a property under litigation at the High court’.

In her favor, the court ruled that D100,000 has been awarded to each of them.

In November, Justice Bakre awarded the same amount to Ms Gomez and her colleague.