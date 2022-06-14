27.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Court awards D200, 000 to Nenneh Freda & co

0
- Advertisement -

By Awa Macalo

A high court judge has awarded Nenneh Freda Gomez and her colleague D200, 000 after ruling that their arrest in November 2021 was unlawful and their right has been violated.

Nenneh Freda, the spokesperson of Citizens’ Alliance and the country director of Global Homes of Medical Missions, was arrested and charged by the police as row deepened over the offices of the former police anti-crime unit in Bijilo.

- Advertisement -

Nenneh was arrested alongside two staff of the Global Homes of Medical Missions. Police had said they were arrested for ‘trespassing into a property under litigation at the High court’.

In her favor, the court ruled that D100,000 has been awarded to each of them.

In November, Justice Bakre awarded the same amount to Ms Gomez and her colleague.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSenegalese arrested for arson in Kerr Mot Ali
Next articlePolice close 3 minor stations ‘not fit for purpose’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GOV’T ACTS ON TRRC RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND OFFICIALS

By Omar Bah The Ministry of Justice has written to all government institutions where officials adversely mentioned by the TRRC are currently employed to notify...

Gov’t spends D1bln on fuel subsidies in 2022

World Bank approves $68M to support tourism diversification in Gambia

Over 9000 signatures collected for Assembly to probe GPA graft scandal

Police close 3 minor stations ‘not fit for purpose’

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions