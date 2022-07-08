Court orders DNA test in Bob Keita’s trial

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Justice Momodou SM Jallow of the Bundung High Court has ordered for a DNA test to be carried out in the trial of famous youth leader Bubacarr Bob Keita’s rape trial to determine whether he (Keita) is the father of the child involved in the alleged rape trial.

Mr Keita faces a single charge of rape which he denied.

- Advertisement -

In May, State prosecutors in the trial of the famous youth activist filed a motion for the high court to grant an order for a DNA test between the accused person and the child of the girl he is accused to have raped.

However, the defence team had argued that it is opposed to the motion for DNA because paternity is “not the subject matter of the substantive trial before the court”.

But delivering a ruling on the matter yesterday, presiding Judge Momodou SM Jallow said the DNA is “very relevant in the determination of paternity in the case.” He further ruled that Mr Keita should avail himself for a blood sample DNA test and also ordered the state to search for Pa Momodou Johm, believed to be the boyfriend of the alleged victim and collect his blood sample for DNA test.

- Advertisement -

But in a dramatic twist to the hearing the judge also ordered for the blood of the child involved in the trial to be collected for the test but the state prosecutor however informed the court that the child is presently in a coma and admitted in a hospital in Dakar, Senegal.