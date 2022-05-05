Darboe calls for national unity in Koriteh message

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

UDP leader Ousainu Darboe has called on all Gambians to stand united and find solutions to address the country’s current predicaments.

“I want to urge all Gambians to stay united and see The Gambia because this is the country we have. We should all stand together and fight corruption and as well find solutions to the problems facing the country’s economy. This is the only way this country can move forward,” Darboe told journalists shortly after performing his Eid prayers.

Reacting to President Barrow’s call for all the opposition to join him and build the country, Darboe said: “If the president wants to extend his hands to the opposition, he should use his protocol and invite the political opponents he wants to talk to but who will call through the media and expect me to come and answer to your call? We are all the same in this country and there is no political party that doesn’t wish this country good.” He said the president should “not listen to those who are trying to come between him and those who can offer him good ideas”. “As a leader, you should not make statements that would push people away from you,” he said.

The former vice president has also explained how his name appeared on the National Audit Office report as among government officials who received payments from the controversial security account.

“As vice president, there is no one in the government who will say Ousainu Darboe is an enemy to the country. By this, I mean to plunder the country’s resources. If anyone wants to taint my name, I want to say they are not saying the truth. If they had asked, I would bring documents. When I was vice president, when I am travelling on any mission, I photocopy the voucher. I also photocopy the cheque,” he clarified.