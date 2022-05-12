Defense cross-examines witness in Gam-Petroleum case

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The defence team representing Saihou Drammeh, former managing director of Gam-Petroleum and operation manager, Lamin Gassama, yesterday commenced cross-examination of Amadou Keita, acting general manager of the company and the first prosecution witness before Justice Haddy Roche.

The witness told the court during cross examination by lead counsel C.Mene that Gam-Petroleum has licence to import petroleum products and that the fuel imported by the different traders are comingled in the tanks.

He pointed out that there are instances where Gam-Petroleum exercises discretion in allowing depositors of petroleum products to uplift fuel but he cannot say whether they can uplift quantity in excess of their entitlement.

The witness said the charge on the local oil marketing companies are usually published by the ministry of finance in a document called price structure for petroleum products.

Asked if the local oil marketing companies has inspectors or agents on the ground to gauge the tanks or prepare certificates to uplift petroleum products, the witness replied that he wasn’t aware.

The witness also told the court that he cannot tell whether Jah Oil and Petro Gas are the biggest oil marketing companies in the Gambia, nor did he know whether Jah Oil has more fuel stations in the country than any other oil marketing company.

Hearing continues.