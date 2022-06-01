Deputy Speaker lauds contribution of Ahmadiyya in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Seedy SK Njie, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, has lauded the immense contribution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in the socioeconomic advancement of The Gambia.

Honourable Njie was speaking on Friday at the opening of a three-day conference organized by the Jama’at at Masroor Senior Secondary School in Old Yundum.

He said the emergence of Ahmadiyya Jama’at in the country has impacted positively on the lives of many Gambians, citing Nusrat, Nasir and Tahir senior schools as clear examples in the education sector.

He mentioned himself as one of those thousands who benefited from the work of the Ahmadiyya mission as a graduate of Nusrat Senior Secondary School.

Added to the schools is the hospital at Tallinding which he said is providing healthcare to the community and beyond.

“I must humbly thank the Amir and his Jama’at for their gigantic development towards our dear motherland. Equally, I implore all of you here today to pray for the continued peace and stability in the country as without peace nothing is achievable,” he added.

Honourable Sulayman Saho, Member for Baddibu Central, told the gathering that Ahmadis are peace-loving people.

“All my life, I have been with Ahmadis, because I grew up with my uncles who are Ahmadis and later, I attended Nusrat High School,” he said.

He said the Jama’at played an important role in many aspects of human development in his constituency and the country at large.