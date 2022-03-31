Diplomatic passport trial stalled due to absence of witness

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The ongoing trial involving Mansa Sumareh and Ebrima J Sanneh could not proceed due to the absence of the 7th prosecution witness, a protocol officer. The two men are charged in connection to a diplomatic passport scandal that rocked the country two years ago.

During yesterday’s sitting the court learned that the protocol officer, Ndey Awa Cham, attached to the Office of the President, has been absent from the court for the second time now and the trial could not proceed without her presence.

Prosecution Lawyer P.Gomez informed the court that the witness has gone on tour with the president. The witness was supposed to be cross-examined by defence counsel S.Gaye.

The prosecution has been urged to present their witness for cross-examination on the next adjourned date.

At the beginning of her testimony, Ndey Awa Cham had said her signature was forged in order to procure diplomatic passport for one Bakary Susso.