￼DLEAG arrests 9 Basse youths for allegedly attacking its staff

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency has announced the arrest of nine youths in Basse who allegedly attacked its officers during a patrol.

The agency said its men came under attack on March 19 in Kerewan Badala during a patrol of hotspot areas notorious for the dealing and trafficking of prohibited and controlled drugs.

- Advertisement -

The agency said during the raid, one Sainey Krubally alias Tuti was apprehended at his compound in Basse Kaba- Kama with 21 wraps of suspected cannabis sativa. The officers said they proceeded to Kerewan- Badala where the team found some boys openly smoking cannabis.

“Our agents identified themselves as narcotic officers on patrol and declared their intention to conduct a search and asked everyone to stay put. During the search of the area where the boys were openly abusing drugs, the patrol team discovered six wraps of suspected cannabis sativa. When the operatives enquired about the ownership of the said suspected cannabis, the boys were not responsive and were very uncooperative with the patrol team and started stoning and assaulting the patrol team.

“The front windscreen (driver’s side) of the patrol vehicle was smashed (damaged) and the suspect who had been arrested earlier sustained serious injury as he tried to jump from a moving vehicle. He later revealed that the said boys who were found openly abusing drugs pursued him because they thought that he was also a DLEAG operative. The suspect was taken to the hospital and it was discovered that he sustained bruises at the back of his head and a fracture on his left hand. He was given medical attention and discharged,” the agency said.