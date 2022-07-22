DR CEESAY BETRAYED CA TO CAMPAIGN FOR BARROW-Dominic

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Citizens’ Alliance former national president, Dominic Mendy has accused party leader Dr Ismaila Ceesay of receiving vehicles from President Barrow and secretly campaigned for the NPP in last December presidential election.

Speaking in a Kerr Fatou exclusive interview last night, in the wake of his resignation from the party last week, Mr Mendy said: “What actually brought this whole issue is that Abdulrahim Jallow [a senior CA member] had complained about Dr Ceesay receiving vehicles from President Barrow and distributing them around the country to CA bases to canvass them to vote for Barrow. As national president, when the issues were reported to me, I decided to investigate the issue but Dr Ceesay insisted that Mr Jallow should be dismissed from the party. I advised him not to go back and forth with the young man. It was later that I realised this was true and that he received these vehicles without using the normal party structure. Dr Ceesay himself admitted to me that he received these vehicles – I told him that should not have happened”.

Mendy further alleged that Dr Ceesay was later called to a meeting and reprimanded by the party executive.

“But after that, Dr Ceesay went ahead and constituted an investigative panel to investigate Abdulrahim Jallow without informing me. When I heard about it, I told the committee to in turn investigate Dr Ceesay himself and he admitted before the committee that he did receive the vehicles from Barrow,” Mendy said.

Mr Mendy said he was not revealing these things with any intention to destroy the party.

“I want to make that very clear. I am not at war with CA but some people in CA who do not respect the moral values of the party. In fact, I perceive my resignation as a sacrifice to recreate CA because I feel the party has been derailed by its leader Dr Ismaila Ceesay and Raffie Diab. These two people are liabilities to CA and they do not deserve to belong to the party,” he said.

When contacted for comments, CA leader Dr Ismaila Ceesay said he would not comment on the issue. “I do not want to go back and forth with anyone on mere allegations,” he told The Standard.