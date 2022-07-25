25.2 C
Gambia News

ESSA FAAL, BABA JAH case settled out of court

By Omar Bah 

Politician and lawyer, Essa Mbye Faal who has been charged with idle and disorderliness at the Brusubi police station yesterday, alongside comedian Baba Jah, a prominent supporter of the governing National Peoples Party  have now had their charges dropped after negotiating to settle their case out of court.

Baba Jah was also charged with prohibition of conduct contrary to section 9 of the Public Order Act whilst a 3rd person, said to be Faal’s brother, was  charged with common assault.

According to police deputy spokesman, Inspector Alieu Jamanka both Faal and Jah were granted bail in the sum of D100,000.   

The trio are believed to have been engaged in an altercation which was caught in video and widely circulated yesterday.

However, The Standard understands that Faal and Jah have agreed to settle the issue out of court.  Our source said the lawyers of both men negotiated  for the case to be dropped in the interest of peace.

