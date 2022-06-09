Farafenni mob justice murder trial continues

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Sub-Inspector Ousman M.Sonko, an investigative police officer attached to Farafenni police station, has testified before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh in the murder trial involving four accused persons charged with the killing of one Sheriff Hydara.

Sub-Inspector Sonko recalled that he was on duty on the 14th August, 2021 at the station when one Ebrima Hydara came to the station to report that his nephew had been found in a compound near the community market.

The witness testified that he was instructed by the commissioner to go to the scene and upon arrival, he found Sheriff lying down and covered.

The witness further testified that he would usually see Sheriff in the station as he was often accused of stealing.

Sub-Inspector Sonko disclosed that the deceased was evacuated by health officials and he proceeded to invite the accused persons; Muhamed Ceesay, Alagie Jadama, Sait Jallow and Seedy Jaiteh to the station. He said they were interrogated but denied any involvement in beating the victim.

The witness further disclosed that he collected their phones and he was able to gather some information.

He revealed that he found out that Alagie Jadama called Seedy Jaiteh, informing him about the thief they caught and Sheriff saying “don’t kill me” but Alagie Jadama asked why he came to their compound to steal.

The witness said Sheriff broke Muhamed Ceesay’s door but was caught, beaten, and locked inside one of the rooms. He was later taken outside, tied and hanged whilst being beaten continuously.

Sub-Inspector Sonko told the court he recovered a white rope, an electric cable, an empty myonaise bucket, a tree trunk, a tiny metal rod, waist bag and a pair of plastic slippers at the crime scene.

These items were identified by the witness and admitted in evidence.

The witness disclosed that he obtained the cautionary and voluntary statements of the accused persons.

Hearing continues on Monday, 13th June, 2022.