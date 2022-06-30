Father charged with murder after beating daughter to death

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

Korka Barry, 57, was yesterday arraigned before Justice ZN Mboob of the Bakau High Court for causing the death of his 12-year-old daughter.

He is accused of beating her with an electric cable and charged with murder.

Mr Jallow denied the charge.

He was granted bail with two Gambian sureties, who shall deposit their land title deeds each should worth one million dalasis.

According to the charge sheet, Korka Barry on the 7th of August 2018 in Busumbala caused the death of Mariama Barry, his daughter, by beating her with an electric cable.