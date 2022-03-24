￼Father frustrated by police ‘silence’ over son’s killing

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A 48-year-old man, who indentified himself as father of a boy shot dead in a compound at Brufut Heights in January, has expressed disappointment over the lack of information from the police investigating the incident.

Police spokesperson Lamin Njie confirmed in January that a British citizen has reportedly handed himself to police after he shot and killed an unidentified man at his residence, adding that the matter was being investigated to establish the nature of the incident. However Abdoulie Njie, who claimed to be the father of the deceased (Dawda Njie), told The Standard yesterday that the man who shot his son, a whiteman, is free and going about his business apparently released from Brusubi police where he was being held.

According to Mr. Njie, the police ‘have no powers to set the suspect free’ without a court intervention and he has not known of any court case about the matter.

He said he has made repeated visits to the Burusbi police station for progress on the matter but all what he was told was that they would call him when they are done. ”That has become a routine and suddenly I came to know that the man who shot my son is free and the police did not tell me how he got released,” he told The Standard. Mr Njie said something serious like killing with a gun cannot be left to die and urged the authorities to come clean on the matter. The Standard contacted the police spokesman Spt Lamin Njie for clarification on the alledged release of the suspect or updates on the case but he said he would have to follow up with the investigators for update.