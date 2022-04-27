Father takes son to court for threating to kill him   ￼

- Advertisement -

By Aisha Tamba

One Ebrima Camara yesterday burst into tears in court while testifying against his 36-year-old son, Momodou Camara whom he claimed threatened to kill him with a golf club.

Camara said he sued his son because he did not want to take the laws into his own hands.

“This is my son who has no respect for me, his mother or grandparents. I felt threatened because he carries a knife or cutlass threatening people in the compound for nine good years now. I have reported his behavior to Manjai police station but people including imams always come to talk me out of taking such actions against him, but he continues with his behavior,” Camara told a Kanifing court yesterday.

He said his son constantly threatens to kill him and he now fears for his life. “He persistently tells me I will kill you, I will kill you. I fear he can do it and I have younger kids to take care of,” Camara lamented.

His son was charged with one count of threatening violence, to which he pleaded not guilty.