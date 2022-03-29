Fatou Touray named among 50 most influential West and North Africans

- Advertisement -

The founder and CEO of Kerr Fatou online media, Fatou Touray has been named among 50 most influential personalities in West and North Africa by Dakar-based Influences Magazine.

The popular journalist and entrepreneur is named in the 2022 list alongside some of the most powerful leaders and changemakers in West and North Africa. They include presidents of Senegal, Egypt, Mauritania and Cape Verde, the King Mohammed VI of Morocco, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN Amina J. Mohammed, musician Angelique Kidjo and football icons and Liverpool duo Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mo Salah of Egypt.

Influences Magazine, well-known for the annual ranking, describes this year’s list as a “polaroid in homage to those who shake the cage of our comfort, shake up our preconceptions, and try to bring their contribution, sometimes clumsily, to our collective edifice.”



On the quality of the 50 named personalities, it adds: “They shine, they invent, they annoy, they inspire, they engage. Africans exercise a form of gentle persuasion in the world, a soft power linked to style, culture, economics, sports or science.”

“Fatou Touray, the only Gambian in the list is an iconic media industry leader in her native Gambia due to her resilience, hard work and determination to change the media landscape in post-dictatorship Gambia. Her stardom as a celebrity journalist and entrepreneur continue to open doors for so many aspiring women journalists.”