￼FIOHTG launches ‘star’ project

By Olimatou Coker

Future In Our Hands The Gambia (FIOHTG) in collaboration with The Association of Non-Governmental Organization (TANGO) and Forum for Africa Women Educationists, Gambia chapter (FAWEGAM) has on Wednesday launched a CSO watchdog Strengthening Transparency, Accountability, and Resilience in The Gambia (STAR), at a launching held at Baobab holiday resort hotel in Bijilo.

The project is funded by the European Union meant to enhance the involvement and participation of CSOs/private sector in the implementation of the NDP and its successor, with special attention to education in The Gambia.

Speaking, Ndey Sireng Bakurin, executive director of TANGO, said this project is very important, adding “the STAR project is to serve as a watchdog in complementing government’s efforts”.

Ousman Bah, regional director of Region1 MoBSE, “this project has brought together three partners, The Gambia cannot move without CSOs and this project is here to support the implementation of the national development plan.”

She said the aim is to strengthen transparency, accountability, and resilience in the country.

She added that for people to survive, they need to create resilience.

Jainaba T Sarr, country director, FIOHTG, also said the project is pegged to use a collaborative approach to track the progress of the NDP in the next 3 years. She assured the donors that the value they intend for their funds will be delivered as expected.

“This consortium is uniquely comprised of three women-lead organizations and with the support of our civil society partners, the media, the grassroots communities, and the government ministries and agencies as the main duty bearers, we are well prepared to infuse our black girl magic into the project and make it a success and a catalyst in consolidating all efforts to improve on our education impact.”