24.3 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

￼FIOHTG launches ‘star’ project

4
- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Future In Our Hands The Gambia (FIOHTG) in collaboration with The Association of Non-Governmental Organization (TANGO) and Forum for Africa Women Educationists, Gambia chapter (FAWEGAM) has on Wednesday launched a CSO watchdog Strengthening Transparency, Accountability, and Resilience in  The Gambia (STAR), at a launching held at Baobab holiday resort hotel in Bijilo.

The project is funded by the European Union meant to enhance the involvement and participation of CSOs/private sector in the implementation of the NDP and its successor, with special attention to education in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Speaking, Ndey Sireng  Bakurin, executive director of TANGO, said this project is very important, adding “the STAR project is to serve as a watchdog in complementing government’s efforts”.

Ousman Bah, regional director of Region1 MoBSE, “this project has brought together three partners, The Gambia cannot move without CSOs and this project is here to support the implementation of the national development plan.”

She said the aim is to strengthen transparency, accountability, and resilience in the country.

- Advertisement -

She added that for people to survive, they need to create resilience.

Jainaba T Sarr,  country director, FIOHTG, also said the project is pegged to use a collaborative approach to track the progress of the  NDP in the next 3 years.  She assured the donors that the value they intend for their funds will be delivered as expected.

“This consortium is uniquely comprised of three women-lead organizations and with the support of our civil society partners, the media, the grassroots communities, and the government ministries and agencies as the main duty bearers, we are well prepared to infuse our black girl magic into the project and make it a success and a catalyst in consolidating all efforts to improve on our education impact.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTrying to solve a Covid mystery: Africa’s low death rates
Next articleKolior maternity wing inaugurated
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

Gambia conquers Africa, qualifies to Commonwealth Games

The Gambia's male beach volleyball players continue to write history with another milestone. The team beat South Africa in the final of the African...

SCORPIONS MAKE-OR-BREAK IN BATTLE TONIGHT

The dissenting pitches of a love drum￼

The bitter-sweet times as a teacher in provincial Gambia

Public Health in The Gambia: Understanding what many do not know

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions