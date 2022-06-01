28.2 C
FJC, FABUREH, FAYE APPOINTED AMBASSADORS

By Lamin Cham

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay has been appointed The Gambia’s ambassador to South Africa.
FJC will also oversee Gambian matters in the surrounding southern African nations.
Ms Jahumpa-Ceesay has also recently been appointed General Secretary of the APRC.
Meanwhile, the former Minister of Agriculture, Amie Fabureh has been appointed The Gambia’s ambassador to Guinea Bissau while the former Minister of Defence Sheikh Omar Faye is appointed The Gambia’s ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Mr Faye is no stranger in Nouakchott having served there before.

