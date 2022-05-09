Former Gam-Petroleum MD’s trial commences today

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

The economic crime trial involving Saihou Drammeh, former managing director of Gam-Petroleum and Lamin Gassama, operations manager, will commence today before presiding judge, Justice Haddy Roche at the High Court in Banjul.

The duo was arraigned last Wednesday 3rd May, 2022 on eight counts charges including corruption, malpractices and economic crime.

They are accused of pilfering the sum of $20 million at the Gambia Petroleum facility in Lamin Mandinaring.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and each of the accused persons was granted bail in the sum of $10 million and the matter was adjourned to today 9th May, 2022 for commencement of trial.

The State was represented by Counsel M.D.Mballow whilst the accused persons were represented by lawyers Badou M Conteh and S Akimbo.