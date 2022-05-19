Former NRP spokesperson to form party

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Pateh Baldeh, a former spokesperson of the National Reconciliation Party, has announced that he will form his own political party.

Baldeh, a long-time member of the NRP, broke ranks with the party to contest last month’s parliamentary elections as an independent candidate in Jarra East, which was won by the NPP.

- Advertisement -

Asked how serious he is about this idea, Mr Baldeh said this is not a dream but a practical step. “I have already started work and have assigned people who are currently sounding out the opinions of people on the matter. My political party will be a party of difference because I have worked with many political parties in the country directly or indirectly,” Baldeh said.

He added that he wants a party which would promote real democracy from within and not a system where one is limited in roles because of the party leader.

”I will never work for any politician in this country now,” Baldeh, a native of Dongoro-Ding told The Standard.