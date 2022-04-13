21.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Gambia News

FTJ TOUTED FOR SPEAKER

The Standard has been reliably informed that the leader of the APRC, Fabakary Tombong Jatta is being considered for nomination by President Adama Barrow, who must unveil his five-person list of nominees for the National Assembly latest today. Our source said FTJ is the president’s pick for the position of Speaker, subject to the approval of members. It is not known who else will be on the president’s list but a source also confirmed it certainly includes a woman or women. The new assembly members will be sworn in tomorrow.

