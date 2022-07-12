Gambia coach among top five in Africa

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Gambia national team coach Tom Sainfiet has made it to the last remaining five best coaches in Africa in this year’s Caf Awards. The Caf Awards 2022 will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July.

One of the highly contested categories is that of the Coach of the Year, where Tom Saintfiet, Aliou Cisse, Pitso Mosimane, Carlos Queiroz, and Walid Regragui have made the final cut. The Belgian Sainfiet guided The Gambia to her first appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations reaching the quarterfinals. Three other Gambian nominations, player of the year, national team of the year and the young player of the year have not made it to the final cut.

