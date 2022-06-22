27.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Gambia establishes diplomatic ties with Congo

0
- Advertisement -

Press release

The Government of The Gambia wishes to inform the general public that it has signed a Joint Communiqué on Establishment of Formal Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Congo on Friday 17th June, 2022 at the Embassy of the Republic of Congo, Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Joint Communique was signed by Her Excellency Jainaba JAGNE, the Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and her distinguished counterpart, His Excellency Daniel OWASSA, Ambassador of the Republic of Congo to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

- Advertisement -

The two Ambassadors hailed this momentous development that formally established bilateral ties between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Congo.

H.E. JAGNE and H.E. OWASSA described it as a strong commitment to jointly pursue opportunities both bilaterally and through the joint membership of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union for the benefit of the peoples and governments of the countries.

The two Ambassadors agreed to devise requisite institutional mechanisms to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Congo.

- Advertisement -

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the staffs of the Permanent Missions of the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Congo.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEcowas stabilisation force deployed in troubled Guinea Bissau
Next article8 arrested for using tyres to smoke ‘cow canda’
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

‘GOV’T’S D4BLN SUBSIDIES ON CEMENT AND FLOUR FAILED TO YIELD DIVIDEND’ 

By Omar Bah The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has expressed frustration over the cement and flour industries' failure to meet the country's demand...

Assembly rejects petition to investigate GPA corruption scandal

Man, 65, charged with raping 28-month-old baby

Banjul NAM says there was attempted arson attack on his house

8 arrested for using tyres to smoke ‘cow canda’

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions