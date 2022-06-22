Gambia establishes diplomatic ties with Congo

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Government of The Gambia wishes to inform the general public that it has signed a Joint Communiqué on Establishment of Formal Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Congo on Friday 17th June, 2022 at the Embassy of the Republic of Congo, Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

The Joint Communique was signed by Her Excellency Jainaba JAGNE, the Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and her distinguished counterpart, His Excellency Daniel OWASSA, Ambassador of the Republic of Congo to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

- Advertisement -

The two Ambassadors hailed this momentous development that formally established bilateral ties between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Congo.

H.E. JAGNE and H.E. OWASSA described it as a strong commitment to jointly pursue opportunities both bilaterally and through the joint membership of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union for the benefit of the peoples and governments of the countries.

The two Ambassadors agreed to devise requisite institutional mechanisms to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Congo.

- Advertisement -

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the staffs of the Permanent Missions of the Republic of The Gambia and the Republic of Congo.