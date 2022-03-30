Gambia raises $0.4 million for Rohingya genocide trial

- Advertisement -

Fellow members of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation, OIC, namely Turkey and Bangladesh have committed $200, 000 each to fund for the ongoing Rohingya genocide case filed at the International Court of Justice by The Gambia.

The financial pledges were made during the OIC ad hoc ministerial committee on accountability for human rights violations against the Rohingyas held in Islamabad, Pakistan on the margin of the 48th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The Gambia was represented by the Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow who chaired the ministerial committee and made a strong case for member states to step up and show strong solidarity with the cause of the Rohingyas by contributing voluntarily to meet the legal expenses of the case.

The ten-member ad hoc ministerial committee was constituted at the 45th CFM held in Dhaka in 2018 to ensure justice for one of the most persecuted Muslim minorities in the world.

The OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, extolled the crucial role The Gambia plays in ensuring that Myanmar is held accountable for the human rights violations against the Rohingya.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Affairs Secretary, Masud Bin Momen thanked The Gambia and the OIC and other donating countries for the kind support for the legal action while calling on the rest to keep the momentum going to provide justice to Rohingya.