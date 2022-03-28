22.9 C
Gambia News

￼Gambia says it ‘will always stand with China’

The Gambia’s foreign minister Mamadou Tangara said relations between The Gambia and China had “developed steadily” to make them “the most reliable and strongest partners” after having gone through “ups and downs”.

Speaking with the Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a meeting of ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Wednesday, Minister Tangara affirmed: “Friendship with China is the firm political decision of The Gambia. We will always stand with China and adhere to the one-China policy, and there will be no change.”

In response, Minister Yi said Beijing will continue to support The Gambia’s development and the improvement of its people’s livelihood.

