Gambia to contest REFELA African presidency

- Advertisement -

The mayor of Banjul is among three candidates from West, North and Central Africa contesting for the presidency of the prestigious Network of Local Elected Women of Africa (REFELA} taking place this weekend in Kisumu Kenya. REFELA advocates for the promotion of female leadership in cities and local authorities on the continent. It does this by setting up national Chapters of the network n all countries. REFELA Gambia is headed by mayor Rohey Lowe who is among the contestants vying to head the continental body. The mayor, supported by the Gambia government which paid part of the Gambian chapter’s delegations’ expenses to Kenya is widely tipped to be a hot favourite for the job.