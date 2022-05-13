24.9 C
City of Banjul
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Gambia to contest REFELA African presidency

185
- Advertisement -

The mayor of Banjul is among three candidates from West, North and Central Africa contesting for the presidency of the prestigious Network of Local Elected Women of Africa (REFELA} taking place this weekend in Kisumu Kenya. REFELA advocates for the promotion of female leadership in cities and local authorities on the continent. It does this by setting up national Chapters of the network n all countries. REFELA Gambia is headed by mayor Rohey Lowe who is among the contestants vying to head the continental body. The mayor, supported by the Gambia government which paid part of the Gambian chapter’s delegations’ expenses to Kenya is widely tipped to be a hot favourite for the job.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleState files motion for DNA test in Bob Keita’s case
Next articleBeakanyang director expresses optimism about TRRC report implementation
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Stories

GOV’T TO REPATRIATE GAMBIAN WOMEN ‘SOLD’ IN OMAN

By Omar Bah A day after The Standard broke the story of trafficked Gambian women to Oman, the director for Diaspora and Migration at the...

GFF LEAGUE MATCHES TO REACH GLOBAL AUDIENCE

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

Sharp like a razor

Gambians welcome new Cabinet, but…

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions