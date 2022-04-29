Gambia to host Afcon qualifiers in Thies

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Senegal has approved Gambia’s request to play her Afcon 2023 qualifying matches in Senegal. The Gambia, which has no standard venue to host CAF-A- matches involving the national team, will host South Sudan at the end of May or early June in the first of a six-match series. Should the Independence Stadium remain rehabilitated, Gambia’s other home matches in the series will be played in Senegal.

According to sources, the venue for Gambia’s matches will be the Latdior stadium in Thies. Our source said a delegation from The Gambia will soon travel to Thies to inspect facilities and arrange logistics for the match, example accommodation and others things for both teams.