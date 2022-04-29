Gambia to showcase culture, tap opportunities at DC cultural tourism

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

More than 50 embassies in the United States will open their doors to Gambian culture, tradition, art, manufactured goods and innovation at the forthcoming Washington D.C. Cultural Tourism slated for 7 May, in Washington, D.C.

Disclosing this to The Standard, the Information and Cultural Affairs Officer at the Gambian Embassy in Washington D.C, Saikou Ceesay, said the embassy is excited to be part of the 31-day event. He revealed that the Embassy’s participation will provide an avenue to show case Gambian culture and tradition to the diplomatic world, the American society and the world at large. “This includes Gambian food, fashion, music and various investment opportunities as well as the famous tourism industry,” Ceesay said.

He added that the initiative is taken by the Embassy so as to make use of any opportunity that will bring people together in the US, to focus on, treasure, and celebrate the similarities, and develop soft diplomatic ways that connect people.

“When you have broken bread with someone, or know about their culture, or may be danced together, it changes everything else,” the Gambian diplomat posited.

Mr. Ceesay said investors and visitors to the Tourism Culture will come from the European Union member states, European Union Delegation, and the embassies of some 25 European countries.

The event will be held at the University of the District of Columbia along Connecticut Avenue.