Gambian Embassy to host cultural day with American Young Professionals

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Charge d’Affaires ad interim at the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington, Mustapha Sosseh, on Tuesday received the Chief Executive Officer of Young American Professionals Gregory Bland at the Embassy. Young American Professionals is an organisation of young professionals in Washington DC with membership drawn from lawyers, teachers, engineers, actors, mechanics, architects, electricians, and accountants amongst others.

The organisation’s CEO Mr. Bland was at the Embassy to finalise discussions on the need to invite Young American Professionals to the Embassy in a bid to expose them to The Gambia in all aspects.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, Mr. Bland thanked the Embassy for opening its doors to his organisation and expressed his admiration of the Embassy’s performance at the 15th Annual Washington DC Cultural Exhibition which took place on 7 May, 2022. “From that experience, we still feel there is a lot more that our young professionals can learn about the Gambian culture and tradition because it is where the famous Roots originate,” Mr. Bland remarked.

He explained that his organisation wants to bring about eighty (80) Young American Professionals to the Embassy in order to enable them to have a deep understanding of the Gambian culture – food, dance, artifacts, values, historical sites, norms etc. The event is scheduled for July.

On his part, the Charge d’Affaires ad interim assured Mr. Bland of the Embassy’s collaboration and support and announced that the Embassy will invite a Gambian cultural troupe in New York to grace the occasion, adding that all the logistics will be put in place to ensure a viable hosting of the event at the Embassy premises. Mr. Bland was presented a book, the content of which chronicled the panoramic view of The Gambia. The engagement was coordinated by the Information and Cultural Affairs Officer, Mr. Saikou Ceesay.