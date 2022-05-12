Gov’t asked to explain budget for new ministries

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

With the 2022 national budget already passed, people are wondering where will funds come from to run the newly created ministries announced last week.

The Standard yesterday put this question to the new finance minister, Seedy Keita who said his ministry is analysing budget sources for the structural transformation in the cabinet.

President Barrow appointed a new cabinet last week which saw the creation of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy and the Ministry of Public Services, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery.

The creation of two ministries has raised questions over their source of funding as the 2022 budget was already approved by the National Assembly.

Speaking on these concerns in a follow-up by The Standard, Minister Keita said he is aware of the implications of earmarking budgets for the newly created ministries.

“This is a new development which we as a ministry will study and take the appropriate action. Whatever budgetary framework it may take, we want to ensure that we are compliant with the Constitution and the laws of the land,” Minister Keita said.

Asked if that will require a supplementary bill or virements in consultation with the National Assembly, the former trade minister said: “Well the constitutional provisions are very clear as to what can be spent and what cannot be spent and what procedures ought to be taken and so we will ensure that our actions take that on board. The cabinet is just less than a week and I just assumed the Ministry of Finance, which means I have to engage and consult over it but we are aware of the implications.”