Gov’t committed to new constitution

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Government has accepted the TRRC recommendation to urgently work on a new constitution. According to the truth commission, the 1997 Constitution is “deeply flawed” due to the number of amendments made to the original and needs to be replaced with one that meets the aspirations of the Gambian people.

“The Government, in its White Paper accepted the recommendation of the Commission. “The process of introducing a new constitution is ongoing and the government remains committed to introducing a new constitution that adequately reflects the aspirations of all Gambians,” the government said in its White Paper.