Gov’t rejects ban, mercenary tag on foreign judges

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia government has rejected the TRRC’s recommendation to ban foreign judges it termed as “mercenary” for their alleged role in abetting former dictator Yahya Jammeh’s tyranny. The truth commission has recommended they be banned from holding office in The Gambia for five years. But in its White Paper released yesterday, government said the recommendation to ban Justices Agim, Fagbenle, Wowo, Paul, Nkea, Ikpala, Amadi, Abeke, Kayodeh, and Alagbeh as they were then known and all judges who fall under the realms of ‘mercenary judges’ is rejected. “The characterisation of foreign judges as ‘mercenary iudges’ is unfair, especially without giving them an opportunity to be heard regarding the allegations made against them, in line with the rules of natural justice. The Government is mindful of the need to maintain existing cordial bilateral relations it has with sister countries, some of which have provided and continue to provide The Gambia with needed Technical Assistance, in critical sectors such as education, health,” the White Paper stated.