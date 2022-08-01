Gov’t says investigations progressing in Gam-petroleum saga despite court acquittal

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

In a statement released barely 24 hours after the high court acquitted and discharged former Gam-Petroleum employees, Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama, the Gambia Government has said investigations into the allegations of economic crimes and or financial impropriety by the duo are progressing.

The two were accused of acting together with a common purpose to commit felony and caused economic loss to The Gambia through an unauthorised disposal of petroleum products of international traders. But the judge presiding over the case held that there is no evidence that they inappropriately mismanaged the stock of the international traders and acquitted and discharged both Drammeh and Gassama.

But a statement issued by the government spokesperson, Ebrima G Sankareh reads: “While the Gambia Government fully acknowledges the High Court’s ruling, the verdict does not in itself, preclude further charges being brought against Drammeh and Gassama for suspected financial crimes committed at Gam-Petroleum.

“As the allegations of crimes committed are widespread, the scope of the investigations are equally broad and time consuming. The public is therefore, informed that investigations into Saihou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama’s alleged financial activities are continuing and the Government will take appropriate action at the conclusion of these investigations.”